Private Ocean LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 158,756 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $69.75 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75.

