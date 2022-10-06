Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

