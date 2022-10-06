Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

