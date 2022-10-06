Private Ocean LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

