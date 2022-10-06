Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

