Private Ocean LLC Sells 413 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IEMG opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

