Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $817,901. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

