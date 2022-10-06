ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Down 1.6%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.56. 225,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 250,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,275,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

