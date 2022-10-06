Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,338 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $76,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 82,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 112,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 59,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 67,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.17. 17,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,962. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

