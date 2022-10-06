pSTAKE Staked ATOM Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.12 Million (STKATOM)

pSTAKE Staked ATOM (STKATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, pSTAKE Staked ATOM has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. pSTAKE Staked ATOM has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $9,645.00 worth of pSTAKE Staked ATOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pSTAKE Staked ATOM token can currently be bought for about $12.84 or 0.00063896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

pSTAKE Staked ATOM Token Profile

pSTAKE Staked ATOM launched on August 19th, 2021. pSTAKE Staked ATOM’s total supply is 494,544 tokens. pSTAKE Staked ATOM’s official message board is pstake.medium.com. pSTAKE Staked ATOM’s official Twitter account is @pstakefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pSTAKE Staked ATOM is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pSTAKE Staked ATOM’s official website is pstake.finance.

Buying and Selling pSTAKE Staked ATOM

According to CryptoCompare, “pSTAKE Staked ATOM (STKATOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. pSTAKE Staked ATOM has a current supply of 494,544 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of pSTAKE Staked ATOM is 12.8682246 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $98.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pstake.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pSTAKE Staked ATOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pSTAKE Staked ATOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pSTAKE Staked ATOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

