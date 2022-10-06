Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

