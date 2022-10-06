Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) CEO Buys $14,950.00 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $14,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $24.58.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
