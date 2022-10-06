Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) CEO Buys $14,950.00 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $14,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.