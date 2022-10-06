QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.29.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $124.89 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.30.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.