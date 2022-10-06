Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $873,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 324.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 441,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,340,000 after purchasing an additional 337,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 503,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 61,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $133.48. 17,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,573. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

