Quidd (QUIDD) Price Reaches $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

Quidd (QUIDD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Quidd has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Quidd token can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quidd has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $60,402.00 worth of Quidd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Quidd Profile

Quidd was first traded on September 15th, 2016. Quidd’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,425,116 tokens. Quidd’s official website is market.onquidd.com. The Reddit community for Quidd is https://reddit.com/r/myquidd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quidd is medium.com/@quidd. Quidd’s official Twitter account is @quidd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quidd

According to CryptoCompare, “Quidd (QUIDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quidd has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quidd is 0.04719016 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $5,930.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://market.onquidd.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quidd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quidd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quidd using one of the exchanges listed above.

