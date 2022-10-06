QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) Insider Maurice Feilich Buys 10,000,000 Shares

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR – Get Rating) insider Maurice Feilich purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,000.00 ($174,825.17).

QX Resources Stock Performance

About QX Resources

QX Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral properties in Queensland and Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and base metals, including nickel. It holds interest in the Pilbara gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company also has an agreement to acquire a 90% interest in the prospective gold projects covering an area of approximately 115 square kilometers situated in the Central Queensland goldfields.

