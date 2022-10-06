Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Radiant Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $299.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.