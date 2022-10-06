Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $299.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,584,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 53,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 369,445 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

