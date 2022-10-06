Rainbow Token (RBW) Price Tops $0.0793 on Exchanges

Rainbow Token (RBW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Rainbow Token has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Rainbow Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Rainbow Token has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $15,660.00 worth of Rainbow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rainbow Token Profile

Rainbow Token (RBW) is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2022. Rainbow Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,187,177 tokens. Rainbow Token’s official Twitter account is @crypto_unicorns and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rainbow Token’s official website is www.cryptounicorns.fun. The Reddit community for Rainbow Token is https://reddit.com/r/cryptounicorns and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rainbow Token’s official message board is medium.com/@lagunagames.

Rainbow Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rainbow Token (RBW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Rainbow Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rainbow Token is 0.08078875 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $15,846.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptounicorns.fun.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainbow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainbow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainbow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

