Raymond James Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $41.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,053,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 47,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.