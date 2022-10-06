Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.42. 164,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,892. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

