Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.74 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.