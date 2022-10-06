Real Realm (REAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15,416.78

Real Realm (REAL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Real Realm has a total market cap of $15,416.78 and $21,892.00 worth of Real Realm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Real Realm has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Real Realm token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Real Realm

Real Realm (REAL) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Real Realm’s total supply is 113,479,515 tokens. The Reddit community for Real Realm is https://reddit.com/r/riserealrealm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Real Realm’s official website is www.realrealm.io. The official message board for Real Realm is realrealmofficial.medium.com. Real Realm’s official Twitter account is @realrealmgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Real Realm Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Real Realm (REAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Real Realm has a current supply of 113,479,515 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Real Realm is 0.0001326 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,742.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.realrealm.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Real Realm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Real Realm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Real Realm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

