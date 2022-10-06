Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,900 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,900 ($83.37) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Company Description

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

