Reece Limited (ASX:REH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 10th. This is an increase from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Reece Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30.
Reece Company Profile
