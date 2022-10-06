Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.40.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $155.60 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.