Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 3,147 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.9% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AGG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,838. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.38 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

