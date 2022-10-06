Regis Management CO LLC Acquires 5,393 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 14,000,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

