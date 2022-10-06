Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of RGP stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $606.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. Resources Connection has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $23.18.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,210,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Resources Connection by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 130,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

