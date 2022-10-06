Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.94

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 2387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 514,678 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

