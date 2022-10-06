REX (XRX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

REX (XRX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. REX has a market capitalization of $346,772.83 and $23,741.00 worth of REX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REX token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REX has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

REX Profile

REX launched on June 24th, 2022. The official website for REX is rex.io. REX’s official Twitter account is @rex_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REX (XRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of REX is 0.00033345 USD and is down -15.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $778,460.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REX using one of the exchanges listed above.

