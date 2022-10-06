RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $16.25 on Thursday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFM. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

