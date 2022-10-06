RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 84.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RMI stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

