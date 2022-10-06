RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RIV opened at $12.82 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

