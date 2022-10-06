RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:RIV opened at $12.82 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
