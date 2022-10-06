RLDX (RLDX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $435,950.48

RLDX (RLDX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. RLDX has a total market cap of $435,950.48 and approximately $11,171.00 worth of RLDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RLDX token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RLDX has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

RLDX Profile

RLDX launched on June 7th, 2022. RLDX’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. RLDX’s official Twitter account is @myrolodex. The official website for RLDX is www.myrolodex.io.

Buying and Selling RLDX

According to CryptoCompare, “RLDX (RLDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. RLDX has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RLDX is 0.00740985 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.myrolodex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RLDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RLDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RLDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

