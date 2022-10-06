Robert W. Baird Lowers 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Price Target to $21.00

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s previous close.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 3.6 %

FEAM opened at $13.20 on Thursday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $6,033,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,586,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

