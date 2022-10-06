Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.90. 13,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,514,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 112,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 74,545 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 110,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

