Rosenblatt Securities Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $213.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $231.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.67.
MarketAxess Price Performance
Shares of MKTX opened at $239.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $425.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.72.
Institutional Trading of MarketAxess
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
