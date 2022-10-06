Rosenblatt Securities Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $213.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $231.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $239.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $425.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.72.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

