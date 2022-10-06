Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$9.50” Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight Capital increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.