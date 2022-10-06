Royal Bank of Canada Trims Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price to $668.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $820.00 to $668.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

Equinix Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $578.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix has a 12-month low of $558.63 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $652.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.27.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

