Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to “Outperform”

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STRNY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,040.00.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. Severn Trent has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $42.35.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

