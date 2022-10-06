RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,815. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.43.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

