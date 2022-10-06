RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,964,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.18 and a 200-day moving average of $308.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

