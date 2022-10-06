RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 355.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 102,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $582,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 322,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,494,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

