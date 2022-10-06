RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.41 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,798,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.03. 183,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

