RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $84.22. 137,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,644,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.