RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 14,466 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Service Properties Trust worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 552,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 109,774 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.79%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

