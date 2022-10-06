RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,047 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

LUV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 57,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,757. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

