RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

RPM International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $92.87 on Thursday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17.

Insider Activity at RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 7.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 38.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 24,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

