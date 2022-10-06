RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Up 3.6% on Earnings Beat

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $96.35 and last traded at $96.19. 10,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 620,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Get RPM International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

Institutional Trading of RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RPM International by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 24,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.