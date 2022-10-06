Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ryder System worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 818.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.